God has answered all our prayers: Lucknow couple on invite as “yajmans”

Dilip Valmiki and his wife Manju Valmiki could hardly believe when they received a call informing them that they will be attending the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla at the newly-built Ram temple in Ayodhya along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 14 others on January 22. Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla at the newly-built Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on Jan 22 (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Resident of Papermill colony in Nishatganj, Dilip Valmiki, a retired sanitation supervisor of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, and his wife Manju, a former Bank of Baroda employee, initially considered the call to become “yajmans” (hosts) at the consecration ceremony a possible prank or a spam call.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had made the call on Wednesday, they said. However, the sharing of a link and a QR code, along with a call from the regional VHP head, confirmed the authenticity of the call.

“After a few hours of online formalities, I received an entry pass and my name was announced as a “yajman”. The overwhelming feeling that I have is hard to describe,” said an overjoyed Dilip Valmiki who along with his wife reached Ayodhya on Saturday.

“I am on cloud nine as God has answered all my prayers. Nothing can be bigger than attending such a historic event as a “yajman”. It’s a larger-than-life experience for me,” he added. Dilip Valmiki’s dedication to social work and puja despite challenges is reflected in his journey.

Manju Valmiki said, “Despite facing challenges, my husband, who has white spots (vitiligo), never felt inferior. Coming from the Valmiki community and a humble background, he completed his graduation and rose to the position of a sanitation supervisor. He inspired me to continue my studies.”

Post-retirement, the couple dedicated themselves to social service, focusing on the Valmiki community through awareness campaigns. Their commitment reached higher authorities, resulting in their selection as “yajmans” for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram.

The couple said after returning from Ayodhya on January 22 evening, their three children and extended family would organise a Sunderkand to mark the occasion.