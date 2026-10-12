Gomti level drops by 13 cm in Lucknow; embankment survey planned, drainage work to speed up

The Gomti’s water level fell by up to 13 cm in 24 hours, bringing some relief to flood-hit areas, but waterlogging may persist in low-lying localities even as the river recedes, authorities said on Sunday. The Gomti Riverfront park submerges due to the rise in the water level of the Gomti River, in Lucknow on Friday. (HT_PRINT)

Separately, the irrigation department is preparing to survey the proposed embankment stretch from Faizullaganj to Naimisharanya to identify land required for construction.

Also Read | Gomti recedes upstream, relief for Lucknow expected in 48 hrs

Water levels fall at four monitoring points Between 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday, Bhatpurva recorded the sharpest decline of 13 cm, followed by the Gomti barrage at 9 cm, Hanuman Setu at 7 cm and Gaughat at 6 cm.

At 8 pm on Sunday, the water level stood at 112.64 metres at Bhatpurva, 108.48 metres at Gaughat, 107.19 metres at Hanuman Setu and 106.96 metres at the Gomti barrage.

The corresponding readings on Saturday were 112.77 metres, 108.54 metres, 107.26 metres and 107.05 metres, respectively.

Despite the decline, water trapped in low-lying residential areas may take longer to drain. The barrage gates will also remain open until the river level falls below the prescribed threshold, authorities said.

Also Read | Mixed signs: Gomti level drops upstream, rises marginally in Lucknow

Gates to remain open Mukesh Vaish, executive engineer, Lucknow division, irrigation department, said the department would consider closing the Gomti barrage gates once the water level fell below 105.60 metres. The current level is 1.36 metres above the threshold.

Embankment survey planned The department plans to survey the proposed embankment stretch from Faizullaganj to Naimisharanya, announced by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, to identify land required for construction. Vaish said identifying suitable land and resolving acquisition-related issues would be the main challenges in taking the project forward.

AK Sharma orders faster drainage work ahead of festivals Uttar Pradesh urban development and energy minister AK Sharma has directed officials to expedite drainage work in flood-affected Faizullaganj and ensure adequate civic amenities and uninterrupted electricity supply across urban areas ahead of Dussehra and Diwali.

During a late-night virtual review meeting on Saturday, Sharma asked urban local bodies to complete festival preparations on time, focusing on waterlogging, sanitation, mosquito-borne diseases and electrical safety.

LMC gears up for clean-up in Faizullaganj LUCKNOW : With floodwaters receding by 5-6 feet in Faizullaganj, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is preparing a massive cleanliness drive to remove accumulated garbage, clear choked drains and sewer lines, and pump out stagnant water from residential areas.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar told HT on Sunday that water levels were expected to fall further by Monday night, allowing sanitation teams to intensify operations in affected localities. The focus will be on restoring cleanliness, improving drainage and preventing health risks as residents return to their homes. LMC will also suction septic tanks, desilt major drains and clear sewer blockages to improve drainage and reduce the risk of fresh waterlogging.