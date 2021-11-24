GST evaders of Prayagraj zone under scanner of tax department

Over two dozen traders in Prayagraj zone have come under the radar of commercial tax department for allegedly evading goods and services tax (GST) worth several lakhs, said an official.

Two teams of the department are collecting details of such traders in Prayagraj, Pratapgrah and Kaushambi districts, said the official of the department without wanting to be named.

The official said the accounts of these traders are carefully being looked into by the department and the details are being prepared both by the special investigative branch (SIB) and the mobile squad of the department.

The department is collecting details of purchase and sale data and transactions of bank accounts of these traders following which the GST that has to be deposited by them is being calculated and compared to what the individual firms have deposited in the state exchequer, the official said.

The action is part of statewide exercise being initiated to increase the overall revenue of the state.

The recent raid at a mobile shop owner of the Indira Bhavan of the posh Civil Lines locality too is being seen as a part of this exercise. It is alleged that this mobile shop owner had sold goods worth ₹70 crore but had paid tax of less than ₹1 lakh thus evading tax of around ₹30 lakh.

The official said after scrutiny of documents and submission of evidences, action will be taken against these traders.

The teams are working out the amount of tax collected from such traders who are into the business of iron, LED products, fridge, washing machine and sales of other electronics goods. Besides, hardware dealers, mobiles shop owners etc too are also under watch. The team suspects that these traders may have individually evaded taxes between ₹10 and ₹40 lakh.