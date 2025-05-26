Hair transplant deaths: Accused dentist in Kanpur surrenders before court

KANPUR Kanpur-based dentist, Dr Anushka Tiwari, accused of conducting illegal hair transplant procedures linked to the deaths of two engineers, surrendered before the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court on Monday. She was remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody even as the police deepened probe into the operations of her unlicensed clinic, suspected of flouting medical norms and employing unqualified staff. The role of her husband was also under investigation. The accused had applied for anticipatory bail, which was to be heard on June 2. (Pic for representation)

A case of culpable homicide was filed against the dentist after families of two men filed separate complaints alleging that the men died following botched hair transplant procedures at her clinic (Empire Clinic). Tiwari was running the clinic in Rawatpur area of Kanpur, along with her husband, Dr Saurabh Tripathi, and had hired untrained staff to assist them in the surgeries. They both hold a Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree, said police officials.

Earlier on the run, Tiwari had applied for anticipatory bail, which was to be heard on June 2. She, however, surrendered before the court ahead of the hearing, said Dilip Awasthi, district government counsel. The dentist was accompanied by her husband and other kin.

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Ashutosh Kumar said the police will move court to seek her remand. “She needs to be questioned, and the police will soon submit the charge sheet,” he said.

Jaya Dubey, wife of Vineet Dubey, 37, an assistant engineer at Panki thermal power plant, alleged that her husband died two days after undergoing a hair transplant at Empire Clinic in March this year. A post-mortem report cited cerebral oedema and a severe infection caused by unsterilised equipment. Investigations revealed that Dubey, a diabetic and hypertensive patient, was never assessed by an anaesthetist or physician before the procedure.

Mayank Katiyar, 34, a mechanical engineer, died under nearly identical circumstances in November 2024 — a day after undergoing a transplant at the same clinic. The police initially treated the cases as isolated incidents until forensic reports and witness statements revealed a pattern of systemic negligence.