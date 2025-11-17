Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Help desks drive LESA’s new fast-track power service model

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 03:38 am IST

Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd. (MVVNL) MD Riya Kejriwal said the desks will route complaints to maintenance gangs or contracted agencies working in shifts. After resolving a fault, the team will take the required shutdown and restore the supply.

As Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration’s (LESA) restructured vertical model comes into effect, help desks have emerged as the main channel for faster, more transparent electricity services. They will now coordinate directly with field units, assign repair tasks and cut the need for physical office visits, officials said.

Representational image (Sourced)
Representational image (Sourced)

Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd. (MVVNL) MD Riya Kejriwal said the desks will route complaints to maintenance gangs or contracted agencies working in shifts. After resolving a fault, the team will take the required shutdown and restore the supply.

Consumers can now submit documents through email, WhatsApp, the mobile app, Consumer Assistance Centres or other digital platforms to support a faceless service system, officials informed.

LESA has fixed strict timelines: burnt meters within three days, faulty meters within seven days, new connections within 15 days and bill corrections within the same period. Twenty-eight mobile vans have been deployed for quick response.

The toll-free helpline 1912 received 1,235 complaints on Saturday and 1,321 on Sunday, with most from Nadarganj, Mohanlalganj, Dubagga, BKT, Chinhat and Faizullaganj.

Kejriwal said the complaint system has been streamlined by assigning specific vertical offices to different parts of the city.

Zones and areas under the new setup

Indralok Hydel Colony – Amausi Zone

Nigohan, Mohanlalganj, Amethi, Gosainganj, Uttaratia, Telibagh, South City, Vrindavan, Ashiyana, Rajnikhand, LDA Kanpur Road, Sarojininagar, Nadarganj, Banthra, Dubagga, Mohan Road, Hardoi Road, Kakori, Jehata, Kakarabad, Malihabad, Mal, Rahimabad and nearby villages.

Call Centre, Husain Ganj – Lucknow Central Zone

Arjunganj, Hariharpur, Cantonment, Hazratganj, Kalidas Marg, Vikramaditya Marg, Mall Avenue, Husain Ganj, Chhitwapur, Aminabad, Dalibagh, Narhi, Chowk, Thakurganj, Sahadatganj, Rajajipuram, Talkatora, Yahiyaganj, Gaughat, Campbell Road, Daulatganj, Wazirganj and nearby pockets.

Purania sub-station – Jankipuram Zone

Khadra, Triveni Nagar, Mohibullapur, Madiaon, IIM Road, BKT, Itaunja, Jankipuram, Vikas Nagar, Kursi Road, Aliganj, Mahanagar, Nishatganj, Papermill, Mukarim Nagar, Shankar Nagar, Babuganj, Bara Chandganj, Kapoorthala and Dandia.

Minister’s Residence Sub-station – Gomti Nagar Zone

Indira Nagar, Munshipulia, Takrohi, Sarvodaya Nagar, Rabindrapalli, Sanjay Gandhi Puram, Manas Vihar, Kamta, Ismailganj, Chinhat, Matiyari, Deva Road, Tewariganj, Gomti Nagar, Gomti Nagar Extension, Khargapur, Lonapur and nearby areas.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Help desks drive LESA’s new fast-track power service model
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) has implemented help desks to enhance electricity services, allowing direct coordination with field units and minimizing office visits. Consumers can submit documents digitally, and strict timelines have been set for service requests. The new model features 28 mobile vans for quick response, covering specific city zones to streamline complaints effectively.