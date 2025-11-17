Help desks drive LESA’s new fast-track power service model

As Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration’s (LESA) restructured vertical model comes into effect, help desks have emerged as the main channel for faster, more transparent electricity services. They will now coordinate directly with field units, assign repair tasks and cut the need for physical office visits, officials said. Representational image (Sourced)

Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd. (MVVNL) MD Riya Kejriwal said the desks will route complaints to maintenance gangs or contracted agencies working in shifts. After resolving a fault, the team will take the required shutdown and restore the supply.

Consumers can now submit documents through email, WhatsApp, the mobile app, Consumer Assistance Centres or other digital platforms to support a faceless service system, officials informed.

LESA has fixed strict timelines: burnt meters within three days, faulty meters within seven days, new connections within 15 days and bill corrections within the same period. Twenty-eight mobile vans have been deployed for quick response.

The toll-free helpline 1912 received 1,235 complaints on Saturday and 1,321 on Sunday, with most from Nadarganj, Mohanlalganj, Dubagga, BKT, Chinhat and Faizullaganj.

Kejriwal said the complaint system has been streamlined by assigning specific vertical offices to different parts of the city.

Zones and areas under the new setup

Indralok Hydel Colony – Amausi Zone

Nigohan, Mohanlalganj, Amethi, Gosainganj, Uttaratia, Telibagh, South City, Vrindavan, Ashiyana, Rajnikhand, LDA Kanpur Road, Sarojininagar, Nadarganj, Banthra, Dubagga, Mohan Road, Hardoi Road, Kakori, Jehata, Kakarabad, Malihabad, Mal, Rahimabad and nearby villages.

Call Centre, Husain Ganj – Lucknow Central Zone

Arjunganj, Hariharpur, Cantonment, Hazratganj, Kalidas Marg, Vikramaditya Marg, Mall Avenue, Husain Ganj, Chhitwapur, Aminabad, Dalibagh, Narhi, Chowk, Thakurganj, Sahadatganj, Rajajipuram, Talkatora, Yahiyaganj, Gaughat, Campbell Road, Daulatganj, Wazirganj and nearby pockets.

Purania sub-station – Jankipuram Zone

Khadra, Triveni Nagar, Mohibullapur, Madiaon, IIM Road, BKT, Itaunja, Jankipuram, Vikas Nagar, Kursi Road, Aliganj, Mahanagar, Nishatganj, Papermill, Mukarim Nagar, Shankar Nagar, Babuganj, Bara Chandganj, Kapoorthala and Dandia.

Minister’s Residence Sub-station – Gomti Nagar Zone

Indira Nagar, Munshipulia, Takrohi, Sarvodaya Nagar, Rabindrapalli, Sanjay Gandhi Puram, Manas Vihar, Kamta, Ismailganj, Chinhat, Matiyari, Deva Road, Tewariganj, Gomti Nagar, Gomti Nagar Extension, Khargapur, Lonapur and nearby areas.