High court sets aside two orders issued by ex-Yeida chairman

ByPawan Dixit
Dec 17, 2024 06:26 AM IST

A single judge bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the order after the state government’s counsel apprised it about removal of Anil Kumar Sagar as the Yeida chairman on December 14

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday set aside two orders issued by former chairman of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), related to the cancellation of lease deeds of two industrial plots, and it also referred the matter to the concerned authorities for a fresh review.

The government’s decision to remove Sagar had come three days after the Lucknow bench took a serious note of gross anomalies in Yeida during the hearing of a case related to the cancellation of lease deeds of two industrial plots, on December 11. (HT Photos)
The government's decision to remove Sagar had come three days after the Lucknow bench took a serious note of gross anomalies in Yeida during the hearing of a case related to the cancellation of lease deeds of two industrial plots, on December 11. (HT Photos)

A single judge bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia on Monday passed the order after the state government’s counsel apprised the court about removal of Anil Kumar Sagar as the Yeida chairman on December 14.

“The high court has set aside both the orders of former chairman of Yeida and referred the matter back to the principal secretary (Industries) to review the case again after hearing both the parties concerned,” said Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general, who represented the state government in the court.

The principal secretary (industries) is the revisional authority before whom revision applications are filed against Yeida’s orders.

Sagar held three important positions in the Uttar Pradesh government: the chairman of Yeida, the principal secretary (industrial development), and the principal secretary (IT and electronics). He was removed from all the posts.

The government’s decision to remove Sagar came three days after the Lucknow bench took a serious note of gross anomalies in Yeida during the hearing of a case related to the cancellation of lease deeds of two industrial plots, on December 11.

The single-judge bench of Justice Bhatia had also directed the state government to take action in the matter, or else the court would pass necessary orders.

Sagar is facing charges of passing two contradictory orders on the same day (October 28, 2024), in revision applications filed by promoters M/s UG Infratech Private Limited and M/s Sun White Infratech Private Limited challenging Yeida’s orders (dated April 1, 2022) cancelling their lease deeds.

