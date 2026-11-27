A former patient of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has lodged a complaint alleging discrimination by hospital staff over his HIV-positive status and disruption of his antiretroviral therapy (ART), a combination of medicines used to treat HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), seeking an inquiry into the conduct of a doctor and a staff member. For representation only (Sourced)

In a complaint addressed to the KGMU medical superintendent and head of department, the complainant alleged that a female doctor behaved discriminatorily after learning about his HIV-positive status.

When asked by HT why he filed the complaint after a considerable gap, the complainant said he had recently discussed the matter with people close to him, who advised him to lodge a formal complaint, as such behaviour should not go unreported.

He also accused a female staff member of repeatedly behaving rudely and subjecting him to direct and indirect discrimination.

KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh said, “We have taken the matter very seriously and will look into it. I will personally speak to the patient and try to convince him to continue his treatment at KGMU. He will also be provided with all necessary facilities and support at the hospital.”

According to the complaint, the complainant began ART at KGMU on February 28, 2025. He further claimed that he was dispensed only 14 tablets of his medication on April 9, 2026, following which he stopped receiving treatment at KGMU, citing alleged discriminatory behaviour. He subsequently shifted his treatment to another facility, where he was continuing ART.

The complainant has sought a formal inquiry into the alleged conduct of the doctor and staff member, an examination of the medicine supply issue and mandatory sensitisation programmes for healthcare workers to prevent HIV-related discrimination.

Citing provisions of the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017, he alleged that the treatment violated his rights to dignity, equality and non-discriminatory healthcare.

The complaint has also been forwarded to the KGMU vice-chancellor, registrar, National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), Uttar Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (UPSACS) and National Medical Commission (NMC) for cognisance and appropriate action.