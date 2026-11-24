With focus on connecting with voters at the ground level by the time assembly polls are announced, Uttar Pradesh BJP leadership on Monday directed all its MLAs, MPs and MLCs to reach out to locals at panchayat and block levels by holding ‘chaupals’ and other public-connect events. The state BJP leadership’s strategy is simple and clear: Reach out to voters at micro-level to accomplish Mission-2027. (For Representation) more

The message was delivered at a virtual meeting of all BJP lawmakers. All top party leaders led by state BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary were present in the meeting. State general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh and state incharge and party’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde were also there.

The state BJP leadership’s strategy is simple and clear: Reach out to voters at micro-level to accomplish Mission-2027. Under the plan, each MLA and MP will hold regular ‘chaupals’ in different panchayats and blocks of their constituency. MLCs and Rajya Sabha MPs have been assigned specific districts and assembly segments to assist local MLAs.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has 257 MLAs, 79 MLCs and 22 Rajya Sabha MPs— a huge army that, if activated at the panchayat level, can reach every village in the state’s 403 assembly constituencies.

The party’s calculation is simple: If each MLA holds even two chaupals a week in different panchayats, the BJP will have held over 20,000 direct voter interactions before the election bugle is formally sounded, said a senior party leader.

Leaders have been asked to submit a brief report after every chaupal — how many people attended, what issues were raised, and how many were resolved on the spot.

“Talk to them, listen to their grievances, address their issues and convey all welfare schemes of the Centre and the state governments to them,” said a senior BJP leader present at the meeting.

“Big rallies have been set aside for national leaders for the core campaigning period of the 2027 assembly poll,” he added.

Instead of waiting for a big rally to draw crowds, every MLA and MP has now been asked to become the face of the party in their own constituency. The leadership believes that in the 2027 election, the battle will not be won only on big slogans and national issues but on whether the voter feels heard at his doorsteps.

“People don’t just want to hear speeches. They want to be heard. They want someone to sit with them, have tea, ask about their ration card, their pension, their road, their drain,” said another leader who attended the meeting.

This is why chaupals, mohalla meetings, block-level samvads and panchayat-level interactions have been made the core of the campaign for the next phase.

The leaders have been told to maintain a simple three-point agenda for every interaction- listen, note down local grievances — from pending pensions, PM Awas, Ayushman cards, electricity and water issues, to local roads, schools and health centres.

Convey the welfare schemes of the Centre and the state governments in simple language. Many voters, leaders admitted, are eligible for schemes but are unaware of how to avail them. The chaupal should become a one-stop information centre.

Party strategists say there are three reasons for this shift: Anti-incumbency is always local. A voter may praise PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, but vote against a local MLA if he feels the MLA never visited his village. The chaupal is meant to bridge that gap.

Second, the opposition—SP and Congress—is preparing for a joint fight. The BJP believes that a strong booth-level connection is the best antidote to any alliance arithmetic.

Third, the party wants to identify its weak booths early. The chaupals will help the leadership get real-time feedback from the ground, much before the official ticket distribution begins.

“The message from the top is clear: Don’t wait for the election to be announced. The election has already begun at the booth,” said a senior functionary.

The leadership has made it clear that big rallies have not been cancelled, only postponed. The star campaigners will be there during core campaigning period when the election atmosphere peaks.