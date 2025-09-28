‘Human-wildlife conflicts a disaster’: CM Yogi announces ₹5 lakh aid

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the state government would offer all help to the families affected by human-wild animal conflicts. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath holds a meeting with administrative officials and public representatives in Bahraich on Friday (Sourced)

The CM conducted an aerial survey of Bahraich on Saturday before meeting villagers affected by human-wildlife conflicts in Manjhara, Taukli, and Kaiserganj gram sabhas, as per a note issued by the state government.

Adityanath instructed the forest department to either capture or eliminate the wolves responsible for harming people, if capture was unsuccessful. “People must be freed from this menace at any cost,” he said, adding that no corner of the affected areas should be left unpatrolled.

During his visit, the CM expressed deep sorrow over the death of four children in the recent attacks, which also left 16 people injured. He announced ₹50,000 financial aid to each affected family.

Families of the people killed in such attacks would be given financial assistance of ₹5 lakh as the state government has classified human-wildlife conflicts as a disaster, he added.

Adityanath said the rising water levels of the Saryu and the Ghaghra forced wild animals like wolves and jackals to abandon their flooded dens and enter human settlements, where children and the elderly become their easy prey.

Recalling similar incidents in Mahsi, where six wolves were captured last year, the CM said this time the threat had surfaced in Kaiserganj, and people would get relief soon, read the note.

The CM added that 21 task forces—comprising panchayat assistants, gram rozgar sewaks, sanitary workers, sanitation workers, and village watchmen—were already working to spread awareness and protect villagers.

Also, the forest department has constituted six special teams under senior officers to trace and catch the prowling wolves. The CM noted that 1,437 LED lights, 607 streetlights, and 91 solar lights had already been installed in the area. He directed officials to conduct a special campaign to provide housing, doors, and toilets to vulnerable families.

The CM directed all 21 task forces to maintain round-the-clock vigilance and ordered intensified police patrolling, noting that Manjhla Taukli faced the greatest threat. He instructed the forest department to stay alert and monitor every corner. During his aerial survey, the CM even spotted wild animals—likely jackals—at two locations.