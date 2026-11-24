Striking a nostalgic note about his alma mater–City Montessori School—Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Monday exhorted students to prepare for the future and ensure technology is always anchored in human values. Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit in Lucknow on Monday. (HT Photo) more

The Indian Air Force chief, who inaugurated Vigyan Mela 2026 on the Golf City campus of CMS, was a student of the Rajendra Nagar branch during his school days. Another CMS alumnus, astronaut and Ashok Chakra Awardee Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, was the guest of honour.

“Returning to one’s alma mater is always very special. CMS has given me more than an academic foundation. It gave me the spirit of service. The founders— Jagdish Sir (Jagdish Gandhi) and Bharti ma’am (Bharti Gandhi) used to speak to us about selfless service. The belief that one’s abilities exist for something larger than oneself. Maybe that is why I chose this life in uniform,” the Air Chief Marshal said.

“As our nation approaches 2047 to celebrate 100 years of independence, your generation will shape the India of tomorrow. To prepare for that future, remain curious, practise daily discipline, and ensure technology is always anchored in human values,” he added.

Speaking about India’s space programme, Dixit referred to the country’s missions to study the Sun, the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme and the proposed Bharatiya Antariksh Station. He said some of the students present at the event could go on to become scientists, engineers and astronauts contributing to these programmes.

“When I look at all of you, I see the future of India. I see scientists, engineers, pilots, defence officers, astronauts, entrepreneurs, artists and leaders,” he told the students.

Referring to a video of the school’s science fair held in 1971, Dixit said it was encouraging to see students carrying forward the institution’s tradition of curiosity and innovation.

He emphasised that excellence was built through small, daily decisions, and there are no shortcuts to success. He also urged students not to be discouraged by failures, saying these were often part of the journey towards achievement.

“Even the most accomplished astronaut depends on an entire team on the ground. Space exploration is never the achievement of one person alone,” he said.

Dixit urged students to “think boldly, question fearlessly, work sincerely and never give up”.

“Build character, not just a CV, and whenever you achieve success, remain humble,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla said, “My entire journey began in Lucknow, built on the foundation laid by my parents and shaped by the formative years at City Montessori School before I joined the Indian Air Force. It is now time for the next generation to go out there and make things happen.”

Prof Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, MD of CMS, remarked, “This Mela honours our founders’ foresight, who wanted students to not simply marvel at science but to participate in its advancement for the betterment of humanity.”

CMS founder-director Bharti Gandhi welcomed the guests, who included CMS president Roger David Kingdon, and alumni Pranjal Yadav (IAS), Suboor Usmani (IRS), Colonel Prashant Kumar Singh, Pavas Yadav (IRSE), Rajan Shukla (IAS) and Integral University Pro vice-Chancellor Nadeem Akhtar Siddiqui.

CMS students toured a mobile planetarium, ISRO ISTRAC’s gigantic Moon installation, Earthizen’s Antariksh Rath, an Infosys Mobile Experience Bus and Indian Navy frigate models. Students displayed and explained robotics exhibits, humanoids, drones and live AI and STEAM experiments that they had created.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and astronaut Eytan Stibbe, Axiom-1 Mission members, will address the Vigyan Mela on November 25.