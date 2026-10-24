In Lucknow, flood victims struggle to reclaim identity after losing vital documents

For flood-affected families in Lucknow, the ordeal is far from over even as the water begins to recede. Along with damaged homes and lost belongings, many residents are struggling to recover essential documents, including Aadhaar cards, ration cards, voter ID cards, bank passbooks and property papers, which were washed away or damaged by floodwaters.

The loss of these documents has added to the difficulties of families already struggling to rebuild their lives. Without essential papers, residents fear complications in accessing ration supplies, government welfare schemes, banking services and other benefits.

Sahil Kumar, SDM Sadar, said a survey would be conducted once the floodwater had completely receded to identify families whose essential documents had been lost or damaged in the floods. The exercise would help identify affected residents and facilitate the process of obtaining duplicate copies of important documents, including Aadhaar cards, ration cards, voter ID cards and other relevant papers.

The aim is to ease the difficulties faced by flood-affected families and reduce the additional burden of navigating the procedures for replacing their lost documents while they work to rebuild their lives, Kumar said.

Raj kumar, a resident of Faizullaganj, said that although the water level had decreased, entering his house and searching for belongings remained difficult. He said he was worried about the identity documents and other important papers that had been lost in the floodwaters.

“The water has receded, but it is still difficult to enter the house and search for our belongings. We do not know what has survived and what has been washed away,” he said.

Sone lal, another flood victim, is staying at his wife’s home in the Madiyaon area after being displaced from his own house. He said he had visited his home two days ago and found that the floodwaters had receded, but his ration card and other vital documents kept inside a bag had been washed away.