Institutions for Islamic studies exist...why not have a Centre for Hindu Studies, says Lucknow University VC

LUCKNOW Days after the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Lucknow University (LU) on Monday announced to establish a Centre for Hindu Studies on the campus to promote higher education in Sanatan Vedic Culture. A paper on Sanatan Vedic Culture will also be integrated with under-graduate and post-graduate courses, (File Photo)

“When there are institutions for Islamic studies, why not have a Centre for Hindu Studies,” said LU vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai, adding that the university is all set to establish the research chair from the new session, under which there will be an MA course in Hindu Studies.

A paper on Sanatan Vedic Culture will also be integrated with under-graduate and post-graduate courses, he said.

“A concrete proposal has been prepared for the MA course in Hindu Studies (two years) and research chair in Hindu Studies so as to expand research in this field. The course will be rolled out from the new session,” he said.

Rai said the proposed courses are within the framework of NEP-2020 and UGC NET has added Hindu Studies as the 82nd subject to the list. The university is yet to develop the syllabus and course curriculum and get it approved from different academic bodies.

However, university officials ruled out any ‘saffronisation of the syllabus’. They said according to the final report on the National Credit Framework (NCrf) released by the University Grants Commission (UGC), students will now be able to earn credits from their expertise in various aspects of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS), including Vedas and Puranas.

Earlier, Varanasi’s Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) had also started a postgraduate course in Hindu Studies comprising topics like Vedanta, Indian Philosophy, Vedas, Shastrarth (debate on Hindu values), Gyan Mimansa (examination of knowledge), the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, Hindu Arts and language.

Shyamlesh Tewari, a teacher of oriental Sanskrit department, who was one of the nine acharyas invited to perform rituals for Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla said, “Currently, LU is teaching ‘karmkand’ in the department of oriental studies in Sanskrit in BA second semester and in Archak Prashikshan (pujari) as per NEP 2020 in the fourth semester. We also teach ‘karmkand’ in one-year PG diploma course. Candidates must have this diploma to become dharmguru in the armed forces (as junior commanding officer). We also have Jyotir Vigyan at UG and PG levels. These proposed new courses are different from what is being taught and are well within the domain of NEP 2020.”

The V-C said he has discussed these courses with Acharya Abhishek Brahmachari Maharaj who authored several books wherein he tried to establish scientific basis of Vedas.

In his address, Abhishek Maharaj said just like studies related to other religions are conducted in universities, a Hindu Study Centre should also be established at LU for which efforts were being made for a long time.

He said Ram era has started in India and the deity has been seated in the temple. “I requested the LU V-C to try and establish a research chair, which should also be included in the curriculum,” he said.

LUACTA chief Manoj Pandey said, “If LU is gearing up to start these courses within the framework of NEP and Indian Constitution, then there is no harm.”

Acharya Abhishek Brahmachari Maharaj, disciple of Karpatri Maharaj, welcomed and congratulated Shyamlesh Kumar Tiwari, who was part of Pran Pratistha ceremony held in Ayodhya recently.