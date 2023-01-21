Kin yet to identify bodies of 4 UP residents killed in Pokhara crash

VARANASI Days after they reached Kathmandu to identify four of the five Indians killed in the Nepal plane crash, family members were yet to make a successful identification of these victims from among the 25 bodies shown to them, people aware of the matter said.

The five Indian nationals were among 72 aboard the Yeti Airlines flight YT-691, which crashed into a gorge while on approach to the airport at the tourist town of Pokhara.

The deceased Indians have been identified as Sonu Jaiswal (35), Anil Kumar Rajbhar (27), Abhishek Kushwaha (27), Vishal Sharma (22) — all residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur who were together on a holiday — and Sanjay Jaiswal (26) from Bihar’s Sitamarhi.

“We are tired and traumatized. We have lost someone dear to us and are yet to perform the last rites. I request the Indian government to help us get the bodies of our dear ones,” said Abhinesh Kushwaha, brother of Abhishek Kushwaha.

“If we are not able to identify the bodies, DNA sampling will be done which is a time-taking process,” he added.

The family members will now be shown the remaining bodies on Saturday, an official told news agency PTI. However, handovers will take time and if DNA sampling is required, it will cause more delay, they added.

Vijay Jaiswal, relative of Sonu Jaiswal who is also in Nepal said, “Today after handing over the 25 bodies identified so far, we will be shown more bodies for identification may be tomorrow.”

He said that the body of Bihar resident Sanjay Jaiswal-- the fifth Indian victim -- has been identified and is likely to be handed over.

