Kushinagar man detained for suspected ISIS links in joint op by UP ATS, Delhi Police

In a joint operation, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday detained a man from Kushinagar district on suspicion of having links with the Islamic State (ISIS), officials said. The detention has triggered heightened alertness across Kushinagar, with security agencies working to identify his local contacts, digital communication channels and possible associates. (For representation)

The accused, identified as Rizwan Ahmed, was picked up from the Chhawani area of Padrauna town and later taken to Delhi on transit remand for further interrogation.

According to police sources, Rizwan came under the scanner during an ongoing investigation by the Delhi Police Special Cell. A 10-member team, assisted by local police and ATS personnel, reached Padrauna late Saturday evening and carried out the operation.

Investigators suspect that Rizwan was allegedly involved in running a recruitment and radicalisation network for ISIS in the region.

Sources said Rizwan operated a roadside chaat and golgappa cart in the Chhawani locality, which investigators believe may have been used as a cover while he allegedly attempted to influence and radicalise local youths.

Security agencies claimed to have recovered electronic devices, objectionable documents and extremist literature from his possession. Material suspected to be related to improvised explosive device (IED) preparation is also being examined by forensic teams.

Officials said Rizwan’s name had surfaced earlier in terror-related investigations. Police sources added that he was arrested in 2015 in a similar case and remained in jail between 2017 and 2023 in connection with a blast-related matter.

Originally a resident of Sisva Mathiya village, Rizwan’s family currently lives in Padrauna’s Chhawani area. He is understood to have married in 2024 and has two children.

The detention has triggered heightened alertness across Kushinagar, with security agencies working to identify his local contacts, digital communication channels and possible associates.

Senior officials said the interrogation in Delhi is expected to provide crucial leads on the scale of the suspected network and whether any recruitment efforts were underway in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Police have maintained a visible presence in and around Padrauna as the probe widens, amid concern among local residents.