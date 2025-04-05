LDA plans 8 sectors on 785 acres, 10K flats for 1st township project in 20 yrs

After two decades, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will be developing a full-scale residential township in the state capital. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the launch of the Anant Nagar housing scheme in Lucknow on Friday (Sourced)

The new township, under the Anant Nagar scheme on Mohaan Road, will be built on 785 acres at an estimated cost of ₹6,500 crore and feature a grid-based layout inspired by city-planning models of Chandigarh and Panchkula.

The authority has launched the first phase with 334 residential plots in Sector-6 (Adarsh Khand), priced at an estimated ₹41,000 per square metre.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the township will be developed with a modern urban vision. “The layout is based on the Le Corbusier-style grid plan, ensuring organised road networks, residential and commercial integration, and improved civic infrastructure,” he said. In addition to houses, each sector will feature shopping centres, vending zones, and solid waste management facilities. The remaining work, including road construction and installation of sewer and drainage lines, is underway.

Kumar said the scheme comprises eight sectors—Aakash Khand, Aalekh Khand, Ashish Khand, Abhas Khand, Alok Khand, Adarsh Khand, Aditya Khand, and Amod Khand. Four of them are located in Kaliya Kheda village and the remaining four in Pyarepur.

According to LDA officials, this is the first large-scale residential township in the city after the Gomti Nagar Extension launched in 2003. While the CG City scheme was introduced in 2015, it offered only commercial plots. “After almost two decades, we are offering a full-fledged residential township with plots for all income groups and apartment housing,” said additional secretary Gyanendra Verma.

The township will have extensive road infrastructure whose width will range from 9 metres to 60 metres. While internal main roads will be 24 metres wide, connecting lanes will range between 9 to 24 metres, providing seamless access to all sectors. LDA will lay underground electricity cables through service trenches to eliminate electric poles and streamline power and drainage systems.

Verma said the scheme includes 60 group housing plots where both private builders and LDA will construct apartment buildings. Around 10,000 flats will be developed across these plots, expected to house nearly 50,000 people. “We aim to provide a blend of plotted development and vertical housing, creating a balanced urban neighbourhood,” he said.

LDA has opened online applications for the first phase for a period of one month. “People can apply for residential plots by completing the necessary formalities. After this, we will roll out the second phase with more plots,” Verma added. The township will cater to different economic categories with EWS (35–40 sqm), LIG (40–55 sqm), and MIG plots (112–450 sqm), said Verma.

LDA officials attributed the current land rates to rising development costs over the years. “The project was first conceptualised in 2012. Since then, land acquisition costs, compensation to farmers, and interest have pushed the rates up,” said Kumar. “We have already disbursed nearly ₹2,500 crore as compensation, and the scheme follows a no-profit, no-loss model,” he said.

Pic cap: The layout of Anant Nagar housing scheme to come up on Mohaan Road.