Home / Cities / Lucknow News / LESA searches for 1.36 lakh missing consumers
lucknow news

LESA searches for 1.36 lakh missing consumers

The Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) is unable to find around 1
Most of the defaulters are from areas like the Residency, Aminabad, Hussainganj, Aishbagh, Talkatora, Alambagh, Chowk, Chaupatia and Thakurganj. (HT File Photo)
Most of the defaulters are from areas like the Residency, Aminabad, Hussainganj, Aishbagh, Talkatora, Alambagh, Chowk, Chaupatia and Thakurganj. (HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) is unable to find around 1.36 lakh consumers, who have to pay 1,800 crore to LESA.

In order to recover dues the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation recently launched the one time solution (OTS) scheme to give exemption in surcharge to defaulters to recover the dues. After the start of the scheme, LESA prepared a list of defaulters at the division level in the capital.

According to a senior LESA official more than four lakh defaulters were on the list, but many of them were not traceable. Most of them are from areas like the Residency, Aminabad, Hussainganj, Aishbagh, Talkatora, Alambagh, Chowk, Chaupatia and Thakurganj.

Insiders say most of these consumers are those who have applied for permanent disconnection, most of them have either died or left the houses and other people are living in them. Engineers of LESA say that it is almost impossible for them to find these customers, who have either sold their houses and shifted somewhere else, or died.

Chief engineer LESA and MD Madhyanchal, Suryapal Gangwar, has already directed engineers of all the divisions to find the missing consumers and come out with final reports with the reasons why these consumers were not searched for earlier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out