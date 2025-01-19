LKo: Fresh pugmarks found on institute campus, search for tiger intensifies

After fresh pugmarks of the elusive Rehmankheda tiger were found on the Central Institute for Sub Tropical Horticulture campus on Saturday, forest staff intensified combing around the campus and half-a-dozen villages nearby. Elephants during a search operation for the elusive tiger in Rehmankheda (Sourced)

“All pugmarks are being studied closely to keep track of the tiger movement,” said Sitanshu Pandey, divisional forest officer, Awadh range.

A special awareness drive was conducted in Kathaipara, Shivdaspur, Mohamadnagar, Kasmandi, Fatehnagar, Meethenagar, Nai Basti, Sahilamau and Habibpur villages. The aim was to ensure all villagers follow the protocol given by forest teams, including not going out of the house alone and avoid venturing out after sunset.

Camera trap pictures were screened and put on a digital map. Elephants were made to search for the tiger in forest area of the Ulapur village.