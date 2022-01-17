Home / Cities / Lucknow News / LMC starts sanitisation drive to curb spread of Covid
lucknow news

LMC starts sanitisation drive to curb spread of Covid

Lucknow Municipal Corporation has started sanitisation drive with 85 tractor mounted machines, 440 cycle-mounted sanitisation machines and nine anti-smog guns to check the spread of Covid
The sanitisation drive would be the responsibility of zonal officers of all eight zones of LMC. (File photo)
The sanitisation drive would be the responsibility of zonal officers of all eight zones of LMC. (File photo)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 10:07 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has started a massive sanitisation drive in all the 110 wards of the city in wake of the recent spurt in Covid-19 cases. LMC has started sanitisation with 85 tractor mounted machines, 440 cycle-mounted sanitisation machines and nine anti-smog guns.

Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “To control the spread of Coronavirus in the state capital a special sanitisation drive would be carried out by LMC in all the affected areas. The focus will be especially in Aliganj, Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Alambagh, Aishbagh, Chowk, Thakurganj, where the number of patients is more than other areas.”

The sanitisation would be the responsibility of zonal officers of all eight zones.

They (zonal officers) would be responsible for making a roster and conducting sanitisation of the areas. Besides that, the sanitisation of various government departments would also be carried out by the LMC, said the municipal commissioner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out