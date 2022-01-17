LMC starts sanitisation drive to curb spread of Covid

Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has started a massive sanitisation drive in all the 110 wards of the city in wake of the recent spurt in Covid-19 cases. LMC has started sanitisation with 85 tractor mounted machines, 440 cycle-mounted sanitisation machines and nine anti-smog guns.

Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “To control the spread of Coronavirus in the state capital a special sanitisation drive would be carried out by LMC in all the affected areas. The focus will be especially in Aliganj, Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Alambagh, Aishbagh, Chowk, Thakurganj, where the number of patients is more than other areas.”

The sanitisation would be the responsibility of zonal officers of all eight zones.

They (zonal officers) would be responsible for making a roster and conducting sanitisation of the areas. Besides that, the sanitisation of various government departments would also be carried out by the LMC, said the municipal commissioner.