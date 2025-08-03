Lucknow: 13-yr-old drowns while bathing in Kukrail river

A 13-year-old city boy drowned in the Kukrail river near a Jal Nigam barrel in Rahimnagar area under Mahanagar police station limits on Saturday afternoon, triggering a multi-agency rescue operation in the state capital. This is the second such drowning incident in the city during this monsoon (Sourced)

According to police, the boy, along with two other children, had entered the river to bathe when a sudden surge in the water current swept him away. While the other two children managed to escape, the third went missing. The incident occurred around 3 pm and was immediately reported to the authorities.

Additional DCP (Central) Mamta Rani said, “A rescue team comprising SDRF personnel, divers, local police, and municipal officials was dispatched soon after the alert was received. After several hours of searching, the boy’s body was recovered late at night.”

Earlier, municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar and Mayor Sushma Kharakwal visited the site and directed the teams to carry out the operation on priority. The area, which falls under Lucknow Municipal Corporation (Zone 3), is adjacent to a water channel managed by the Jal Nigam.

In an official statement, the LMC clarified that the children had entered the Jal Nigam barrel without supervision. “The site is under Jal Nigam’s jurisdiction, and the rescue operation was conducted in coordination with all departments,” the release stated.