Lucknow airport handles 22k passengers in a day, highest this year

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow handled 22,686 passengers—the highest passenger traffic it has managed in a day this year so far—on Sunday, it said. (File)

Out of the total, 18,475 were domestic and 4,211 international passengers. The airport also saw record air traffic movement of 154 flights on the day.

Buoyed by the festive season, the airport registered an average daily footfall of 19,500 passengers in the first 10 days of November, it said, adding over 2.7 lakh passengers travelled through the airport in the period.

In the last one year, the airport has added additional services to cities such as Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Varanasi, Dammam, Dubai, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok. These services are offered by IndiGo, Akasa Air, Air India Express, Oman Air, Air Asia Malaysia and Thai Air Asia.