Lucknow airport to see 24% rise in flights, Bangkok link resumes under winter schedule

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow is set to see a 24% increase in daily aircraft movements under the winter schedule, rising from 108 to 134 from the first week of November, according to the airport officials. The revised schedule will connect the city to 20 domestic and 10 international destinations, with direct flights to Bangkok set to resume on November 17. India’s winter flight schedule for 2026-27 will run from October 25, 2026, to April 1, 2027. (Sourced)

India’s winter flight schedule for 2026-27 will run from October 25, 2026, to April 1, 2027, they said.

The projected increase of 26 daily air traffic movements (ATMs) comes as the airport prepares for the winter travel season, when passenger demand and fog-related operational challenges can affect flight schedules. The projections are based on schedules submitted by airlines, and actual flight movements may vary depending on operational requirements and decisions taken by individual carriers.

A key addition to the winter schedule is the resumption of Thai AirAsia’s direct Lucknow-Bangkok service to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) from November 17. The flight is scheduled to arrive in Lucknow at 10:35 pm and depart at 11:30 pm, providing passengers with a direct connection to the Thai capital.

An airport official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “The final operational schedule remained subject to changes in flight frequencies and timings. Airline decisions, operational requirements and geopolitical developments, including the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, could affect services, particularly on international routes.”

Focus on fog-related disruptions

Alongside the expansion in connectivity, the airport has stepped up preparations to manage operations during dense fog and low visibility, which can disrupt flight schedules across north India in winter.

Lucknow airport recently held a pre-low visibility procedures (LVP) coordination meeting involving airline representatives, air traffic control (ATC), the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other airport stakeholders. The meeting reviewed winter preparedness and coordination measures to maintain safe operations when visibility deteriorates.

Low visibility can affect aircraft arrivals and departures, resulting in delays, diversions and schedule changes. Coordination among airlines, air traffic controllers and airport agencies is essential to managing disruptions and ensuring operational decisions comply with safety requirements.

The official said Lucknow airport had handled around 149 flights diverted from other airports since January 2026.