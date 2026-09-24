Lucknow Metro’s second corridor likely to take off in October, VVIP ceremony planned

Lucknow Metro’s long-awaited East-West Corridor project is now nearing execution, with construction of the 11.165-km corridor likely to begin in early October or during Navratri, as UPMRC works to finalise a date for the foundation stone ceremony with VVIPs. The ₹5,801-crore project, jointly funded by the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, will connect Charbagh with Vasant Kunj through Old Lucknow, with 6.879 km of the corridor planned underground. For representation only (Sourced)

A senior Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) official said the corporation had initially been trying to coordinate the foundation-stone ceremony of the Lucknow corridor with the inauguration of a phase of the Kanpur and Agra Metro projects on the same day. However, the availability of senior dignitaries made it difficult to finalise a common date.

“We were trying to get a galaxy of VVIPs for the inauguration of a phase of Kanpur and Agra Metro and laying of the foundation stone of the second phase of Lucknow Metro on the same day, but the dates are difficult to get from them,” the official said.

According to the official, UPMRC has now identified dates when senior dignitaries are likely to be available. One of the dignitaries also suggested that the foundation ceremony should not be held during Pitra Paksha and instead be scheduled during Navratri.

UPMRC had planned to commence work after the monsoon to avoid prolonged disruption and construction-related problems in areas where major underground and elevated works will be undertaken. With the monsoon now receding, officials are preparing to move ahead with the project.

Once construction begins, UPMRC plans to install a reverse clock at its metro office, with the agency having a five-year schedule to complete the corridor.

The project received central approval in 2025. Of the total 11.165-km corridor, 4.286 km will be elevated and 6.879 km underground. The project will have 12 stations, including seven underground and five elevated.

The underground stations will be Charbagh, Gautam Buddha Marg, Aminabad, Pandeyganj, City Railway Station, Medical Chauraha and Chowk. The elevated stations will be Thakurganj, Balaganj, Sarfarazganj, Musa Bagh and Vasant Kunj.

The underground section has been planned through some of the city’s most congested areas, allowing the metro to pass beneath the historic core while limiting surface-level disruption.

UPMRC managing director Sushil Kumar said preparatory work for the corridor had already begun. In February, the corporation awarded the Detailed Design Consultant contract for Line-2 to AYESA India Pvt. Ltd., while construction-related tenders for portions of the elevated section have also been initiated.