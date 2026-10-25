Lucknow: Saumitra Vihar gets RERA nod, 400 plots likely in first phase

Homebuyers in Lucknow may soon have a new option to buy residential plots at comparatively lower rates, as the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board received RERA approval for its proposed Saumitra Vihar township on New Jail Road in Gosainganj. The board is targeting a launch around Diwali after nearly two years of delays. For representation only (Sourced)

Housing board commissioner Anil Dhingra confirmed on Saturday that the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) had cleared the scheme, which has an estimated project cost of ₹1,612.8 crore.

Spread over nearly 270 acres, the township will offer 2,036 plots across 12 sectors. The board plans to release around 400 plots in the first phase, with the remaining plots to be offered in subsequent phases.

At an estimated rate of ₹2,510 per square foot, Saumitra Vihar could offer a comparatively affordable alternative to recently launched housing schemes of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), where plot prices are higher.

Rates lower than LDA schemes

The estimated rate for Saumitra Vihar is around ₹2,510 per square foot, against approximately ₹2,800 per square foot in the LDA’s Varun Vihar scheme. The rates in Anant Nagar and Naimish Nagar stand at around ₹3,810 and ₹3,800 per square foot, respectively.

The proposed pricing could attract buyers seeking residential plots at relatively lower rates. However, final allotment rates, plot sizes and the application schedule will depend on the board’s formal launch announcement.

Deputy housing commissioner Chandan Kumar Patel said the board planned to develop the township in phases. Officials said work on essential infrastructure, including roads and sewer networks, had already begun.

Located on New Jail Road, the township will connect to Sultanpur-Rae Bareli Road and the Purvanchal Expressway, providing access to different parts of Lucknow and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Nearly two-year wait

The housing board had initially planned to launch the scheme during the Maha Kumbh in early 2025. However, paperwork and regulatory formalities delayed the project, leaving prospective buyers waiting for registrations to open.

The RERA approval has cleared a key regulatory hurdle, allowing the board to move towards the launch and phased allotment process.