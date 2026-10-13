Lucknow: Three injured as mob attacks family over land dispute; video goes viral

Three members of a family were injured, two of them seriously, after a group of 50-60 men allegedly attacked them with knives and sticks during a dispute over a plot of land in Chhota Bharwara under BBD police station limits on Sunday. Screengrab from the viral video (Sourced)

According to an FIR lodged by Harishchandra Yadav, the incident occurred around 2 pm at a disputed plot in Jagpal Kheda. The complainant alleged that his cousin, Vinod Yadav, mobilised dozens of people who reached the site and began demolishing the boundary wall and gate of the property.

The land, identified as Khasra No. 1031, is jointly linked to four brothers, each claiming possession of their respective share. When Harishchandra’s brothers, Satish Yadav and Sonu Yadav, along with Satish’s son Shivam Yadav, reached the spot and objected to the demolition, the situation allegedly turned violent.

The FIR states that the group attacked the trio with knives and sticks. Satish suffered serious stab injuries, while Sonu and Shivam also sustained injuries in the assault.

Satish and Shivam were admitted to Max Hospital, while Sonu was taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

The attackers allegedly fled after the assault, issuing threats to the family. The complainant claimed the violence was linked to an ongoing land dispute already pending before a court.

BBD police have registered a case against Vinod Yadav and around 50-60 unidentified persons under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and intimidation. Police are working to identify the other accused and investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.