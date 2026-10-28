Lucknow triple murder: Five more held, LDA seals accused’s premises

Lucknow police on Tuesday arrested five more people in connection with the killing of three members of a family in Saadatganj, taking the total number of arrests to six. Separately, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) sealed the accused’s premises after finding that its building map had not been approved and demolished the boundary wall, an official said. The boundary wall of the accused’s premises being demolished by the LDA on Tuesday night. (Sourced)

“The main accused, Rishabh Shukla, 29, was taken into custody on Monday, the day of the incident. The five others arrested on Tuesday were identified as Satish Shukla alias Munna Babu, 69; Girish Kumar Shukla, 78; Dinesh Shukla alias Chhunnu, 62; Priya Shukla, 38; and Aditi Shukla, 24,” according to a police statement.

Police said they seized a .30-bore country-made pistol, six live cartridges, six empty cartridges and two magazines from Rishabh. A mobile was also recovered from the five accused arrested on Tuesday.

The triple murder took place around 10:30 am on Monday in Naubasta’s Brahmani Tola locality, where a dispute over parking vehicles on vacant land and constructing a platform around a banyan tree allegedly escalated into a violent confrontation.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly surrounded Shivendra Tiwari alias Shambhu, his elder brother Shivaji Tiwari and nephew Suyash Tiwari, abused them and attacked them with sticks and stones before shooting them. All three died in the incident.

The case was registered at Saadatganj police station under sections 191(2), 191(3), 190 and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sections 3, 25 and 27(1) of the Arms Act were subsequently added.

The five accused arrested on Tuesday were apprehended near Gulzar Nagar police outpost road in the Bazarkhala area following a tip-off, police said. All six accused have been named in the case.

Police records also list earlier cases against several of the accused. Rishabh, Satish, Dinesh and Aditi are listed in a 2020 Saadatganj case involving charges of rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and intentional insult. Girish is listed in another case from the same year involving charges of rioting, hurt and criminal intimidation.

Meanwhile, LDA additional secretary Gyanendra Verma and zonal officer Madhvesh Kumar visited the premises and sealed it. Kumar said the authority was scrutinising the building map and confirmed that it had not been approved.

Kumar said the LDA will initiate demolition proceedings after completing the necessary formalities.