Mahakumbh: Signages in foreign languages to help global tourists

Tourists coming from around the globe to mega 45-day once-in-12-year religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025 will not struggle to move from one site to another. Signages in their own languages will guide them through the sprawling mela area. A pontoon bridge is being made ahead of the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

For this, for the first time, apart from English and Hindi, signages will be installed on the roads in Chinese, Arabic, French, Russian and Spanish languages so that people from different countries do not face any problem, say officials aware of the move.

Signages would also be put up in various Indian languages also for the benefit of pilgrims coming from across India, they added. The public works department (PWD) has made an elaborate plan in this regard.

“Mahakumbh is the biggest religious event in the world. Crores of visitors are expected to come to Prayagraj for it not only from across the country but also from abroad. No one should get lost here and should have a pleasant experience,” said Mahakumbh Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand.

Every effort is being made for this including putting up signages in foreign languages along with Indian regional languages,” he added.

Each signage in foreign languages will be 1220 mm long and 1525 mm wide. It will have 75 mm sized alphabets on it so that there is no problem in reading it. Executive engineer, PWD, Surendra Kumar said work is being done for putting up signages in foreign and Indian languages ahead of Mahakumbh-2025.

Indian languages, in which the signages are being prepared include Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bodo, Santhali, Maithali and Dogri etc. The signage in Indian languages will be 1220 mm long and 2440 mm wide and will have 75 mm sized alphabets on it.