Mainpuri man fires at daughter for wanting to marry against family’s wishes, held

A 45-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fired at her 18-year-old daughter on Monday leaving her critically injured because she wanted to marry a man of her choice from the same caste against the wishes of her family in a village of Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, Mainpuri additional SP Anil Kumar Singh said. The police have also recovered the illegal pistol used in crime. Police rushed the injured woman, who suffered a bullet injury in the back of head, to a hospital. (For Representation)

“Police rushed the injured woman, who suffered a bullet injury in the back of head, to a hospital. Interaction with family members and locals revealed that she wanted to marry a man of her choice of the same village,” Singh said.

The injured teen was later referred to Saifai Medical College and Hospital in Etawah district. As per reports, after firing at his one daughter, the accused identified as Aseen Khan also tried to shoot at his wife and other daughters who hastily locked themselves in another room.