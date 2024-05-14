Maintain your zeal till June 1: PM to party workers in Kashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and appealed to them to maintain their zeal till June 1 as he gave them the mantra of winning each and every polling booth here on Tuesday. PM Narendra Modi addressing party workers at a conference in Varanasi on May 14. (HT photo)

The last phase of polling for the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha election will take place on June 1 when the PM’s constituency will also vote.

Addressing the party workers at a conference at Rudraksh Convention Centre after filing his nomination papers, the PM said: “We are well aware that earning the trust of the people is not easy. It requires immense effort even to secure victory in a panchayat election.”

“Modi will win because of you. But this time, I have to win in every polling booth and it is your responsibility. Work hard for it and each booth should get 370 more votes than the last time,” he added.

At the start of his address, Modi said, “First of all, if you allow me, I would like to thank all of you. I held a road show here in 2014 and also in 2019. These days I am doing three to four road shows a week across the country, but yesterday (Monday) you broke all records. For this, through you, I would like to bow my head and thank the public.”

“What you are doing today, I have also done for many years. No one is happier than a worker when their resolution is fulfilled,” he said.

“Whatever has happened in Kashi in the last 10 years has happened because of you. Therefore, I am confident that you will handle it this time also. You will leave no stone unturned in winning the (2024 Lok Sabha) elections,” Modi added.

“No matter who says what, it takes hard work. These processions, slogans, road shows do not affect the election booth....... Therefore, the resolution should be to win the polling booth,” the PM said. He stressed that Varanasi should not lag behind in voting percentage.

“Turn voting into a celebration of democracy. You still have 14 days. During this time, celebrate at the polling booth. Invite all the societies and localities in the entire polling booth and organise Rangoli and other events there,” he said.

“Not only this, on the day you go to vote, see who came to vote and who did not. It should be your responsibility to somehow bring them to the polling booth to vote those who did not come,” the PM added. Giving an example, he said, “Suppose there are 10 workers in your booth. A worker should gather at least 30 voters and bring them to the polling booth in a procession with musical instruments.”

Each booth should get 370 more votes than last time. He said the second request was to calculate the number of votes received at our booth last time. “This time that record has to be broken. Just as Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee had sacrificed (his life) for the removal of Article 370 (from J&K), we have fulfilled his dream. The biggest event of my life is to see voting in large numbers in Jammu and Kashmir and Srinagar,” Modi said.

“These are signs of India’s bright future. This is the result of our 10 years of hard work. My issue is not whether someone from my party will win or not, but the satisfaction that democracy has been strengthened. People should be shown this grand transformation that has taken place in Srinagar. If Srinagar can do it, why can’t Kashi?,” he said.

Stressing the significance of 370, PM Modi underscored its profound symbolism, saying it would be a fitting tribute to Dr Mukherjee.