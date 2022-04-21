Mauritius PM, wife offer prayers at KV temple in Varanasi
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth along with his wife Kobita Jugnauth offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple here on Thursday evening.
According to a press communique from district administration, the Mauritius PM and his wife performed Shodashopachara Puja at the temple amid the chanting of Vedic mantras. Later, they also visited and praised the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.
Divisional commissioner, Varanasi, Deepak Agrawal gave a detailed information about the KV corridor (also called KV Dham) the Mauritius PM. Earlier on Thursday morning, Jugnauth immersed the ashes of father the late Anerood Jugnauth into the Ganga.
On Friday, he will meet Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Thereafter, he will leave for New Delhi. The Mauritius PM along with a 17-member delegation reached on a three-day visit to Varanasi on Wednesday.
On Wednesday itself, the Mauritius PM’s mother Sarojini Jugnauth offered prayers to Maa Vindyavasini at Maa Vindhyavasini temple in Mirzapur’s Vindhyachal.
-
Anti-Covid measures back in force as Lucknow puts guard up
Lucknow is back in combat mode as the district administration issued strict anti-Covid-19 guidelines to check the rising Covid-19 cases. The administration has directed officials to make special efforts to expedite the ongoing anti-Covid-19 vaccination drive. “Cases of Covid-19 are on the rise. Hence, we have decided to re-introduce the anti-Covid protocols to keep the infection at bay,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, while heading a meeting with the administration and the health department.
-
Prayagraj dist admn, religious leaders meet
Divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal and ADG, Prayagraj zone, Prem Prakash, held a meeting with various religious leaders in the Gandhi Auditorium and urged them to help maintain communal harmony, on Thursday. The religious leaders present in the meeting were also asked for their suggestions regarding maintaining amity in society. No one's sentiment should be hurt and all religions should be respected. The common objective of all religions is public welfare, he pointed out.
-
‘Controversial’ cops feature in list of 39 IPS officers shunted out
Mumbai: The list of 39 senior IPS officers transferred by the home department on Wednesday features at least two officers who had invited the wrath of their political bosses through omission or commission of their actions in the recent past. Nashik Police commissioner Deepak Pandey's had said that the revenue officials were hand-in-glove with the land mafia and they are nothing less than 'RDX' and 'detonators.' The 1999-batch IPS officer was appointed as Nashik CP on September 4, 2020.
-
SP panel to probe Jahangirpuri demolition incident
The Samajwadi Party will send a five-member party delegation to Delhi's Jahangipuri on Friday to probe the April 20 incident of demolition of allegedly illegal areas there. Jahangipuri area had witnessed communal violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16. Other members of the delegation are party MP ST Hasan, party's Rajya Sabha MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, former party MPs Javed Ali Khan and Ravi Prakash Verma.
-
Woman allegedly murdered by friend near Varanasi
A 30-year-old woman was killed, allegedly by her friend, in Matuka village (Takhu's Baoli) under the Kapsethi police station area, on Thursday, police said. A police officer said that the deceased, Kanchan Patel, 30, was a resident of Matuka. Her husband, Sanjai Patel, is posted as land testing officer in district Mirzapur. Rakhi was a close friend of Kanchan's. A shovel was lying next to her. Rakhi was sitting on a cot in the room.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics