Mayawati for genuine implementation of 2026 Union Budget announcements

In her reaction to the Union Budget 2026-27, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said implementation of the schemes announced in the budget with a genuine intent was also essential. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

In a post on X, she said, “In the budget presented by the central government in the Parliament, announcements regarding various schemes, projects, promises and assurances have been made. The names of the schemes are grand but the government should ensure that its manifestation on the ground is not diminished or insignificant.”

“The Union Budget essentially serves as a mirror reflecting the ruling party’s policy and intent, as well as the conduct, character, and face of those in power, revealing whether the government’s thinking is truly geared towards the poor and marginalised, fostering broad national interest or if it is supportive of big capitalists and wealthy tycoons,” the BSP chief wrote.

“Moreover, in the specific context of our country, it holds particular importance to examine whether the government’s policy is aimed at long-term self-reliance, gives due significance to the public sector and in accordance with the welfare-oriented Constitution envisioned by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar,” she said.

“The budget must also be viewed to check if it is merely the traditional pattern of tabling with fanfare in Parliament only to leave behind a sense of disappointment later,” Mayawati said.