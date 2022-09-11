Mayawati urges Centre to continue free ration scheme
In a series of tweets on Sunday, the BSP chief said the vast population of the country was still living in misery and reeling under problems of inflation, poverty, unemployment etc. Therefore, not providing free ration under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana would be unfair and unjust, she said.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has demanded the central government to continue giving free ration to the poor under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.
In a series of tweets on Sunday, the BSP chief said the vast population of the country was still living in misery and reeling under problems of inflation, poverty, unemployment etc. Therefore, not providing free ration under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana would be unfair and unjust, she said.
“This is the main reason why the governments of various states are pressurizing the central government to continue this food scheme beyond September. The BSP demands that the central government, in view of the larger public interest, must pay due attention to it,” she said.
Bridge demolition:Traffic diversions in place at Chandni chowk
The Pune district administration has given a detailed plan to both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police to finalise the diversions for vehicular movement. The actual demolition of the old bridge will be carried out between September 12 and 15. Vehicles coming from the Kothrud side going towards Mumbai will be diverted along the subway towards Ved Vihar. Both these diversions have been made below the old bridge from Katraj to Dehu road bypass highway.
Jharkhand man booked for duping Ludhiana resident of ₹50,000 by posing as NRI relative
A resident of Jharkhand was booked on Sunday for duping a Shimlapuri resident of ₹50,000 by posing as his NRI relative. Saurav has been identified as Saurav Kumar of Ranchi, Jharkhand. The FIR was lodged based on the statement of Raj Kumar, 33, of Kwality Road. Kumar stated the fraudster had called his father-in-law Rajinder Kumar, 65, on WhatsApp from an overseas number.
Proposed 5 storey bldg in place of Wrangler Paranjpye’s bungalow will have mathematics and statistics department
The Deccan Education Society is planning a new, five-storeyed building offering learning in mathematics and statistics at the same place where Wrangler Paranjpye's iconic bungalow stood till a few days ago off Fergusson college road. Wrangler Paranjpye aka Raghunath Purushottam Paranjpye was the first Indian to receive the coveted title of 'Senior Wrangler' at the University of Cambridge.
JEE Advanced 2022: Aryaman Angurman tops Ludhiana district with AIR 321
Aryaman Angurman bagged the top spot in the district by securing an all-India rank of 321 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 results which were announced by National Testing Agency on Sunday. Aryaman, who is a resident of Salem Tabri and had completed his schooling from Civil Lines, Kundan Vidya Mandir, had earlier topped the district in JEE Main 2022 with an AIR of 197 in his second attempt.
Lumpy skin disease: After humans, cattle observing social distancing
After human beings, it is now the turn of cattle and buffaloes to observe social distancing as the state government has banned any kind of movement or gathering of these animals within and outside controlled zones following a rise in Lumpy skin disease (LSD) cases. The notification - issued by principal secretary Jagdish Gupta on Thursday - also banned races, fairs, exhibitions and all such activities that could see a gathering of the bovine species.
