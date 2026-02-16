Modern space lab opened in govt school in Mahoba district

Under the Village Scientist Programme of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), a modern space laboratory was inaugurated at a school in Mahoba district on Monday. Out of 840 state-run primary and upper primary schools in the district, 40 schools are in the process of getting a state-of-the-art space laboratory. Nilesh M Desai, scientist and director of Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO Ahmedabad and Mahoba DM Gazal Bhardwaj inaugurated the first Space lab at Upper Primary School, Gram Panchayat, Ratouli, Block Kabrai, on Monday. (HT Photo)

Nilesh M Desai, scientist and director of Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO, Ahmedabad, and Mahoba district magistrate Gazal Bhardwaj inaugurated the first lab at Upper Primary School, Gram Panchayat, Ratouli, Block Kabrai on Monday. The plan is to establish 40 such labs in Mahoba by March 31.

“This rural space lab brings advanced space science learning to the doorstep of government school students in Mahoba district. Through Village Vaigyanik Karyakram ISRO Space Space Application Centre Ahmedabad, we are empowering rural youth with scientific skills and real learning opportunities that will shape future scientists for the Indian Space Program,” said Nilesh Desai at the inauguration in Ratuali village.

“A historic day for Mahoba district as in the presence of ISRO scientists, 40 government schools received their ‘Space Laboratories.’ With the inauguration of “ISRO Space Laboratories” by director of SAC/ISRO (Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad), Nilesh M Desai, students of the government schools will get motivated to become space scientist and make a career in that field,” said Mahoba DM Gazal Bharadwaj.