Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted his government’s farmer-centric policies and spoke about his deep emotional connection with the people of Varanasi, which he has been representing as an MP since 2014, noting that the uninterrupted stream of development continues to flow in the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Varanasi. (ANI PHOTO)

The prime minister was addressing a public gathering on Saturday in Banauli village, Sewapuri, Varanasi. During his daylong visit to the city, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 52 projects worth around ₹2,200 crore.

He also transferred ₹20,500 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 9.70 crore farmers nationwide under the 20th installment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme. A short film showcasing the success and impact of the scheme on farmers was also screened during the event.

He cited the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi as proof of the government’s firm commitment and recalled how Opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party and Congress had spread rumours in 2019, claiming the scheme would stop after elections or the money would be taken back.

“Has a single installment stopped over the years? The PM-KISAN scheme is running without any break,” he said.

Presenting data, he shared that nearly ₹3.75 lakh crore has been transferred directly to farmers’ accounts so far. In Uttar Pradesh alone, 2.5 crore farmers have received over ₹90,000 crore, while farmers from Kashi have got ₹900 crore.

Modi emphasised the transparency of the scheme, saying there are no cuts, commissions or middlemen. “We have created a permanent system where there’s no leakage and no one can steal the rights of the poor,” he added.

Reiterating the development mantra “jo jitna pichhra, use utnahi zyada prathamikta (the more backward one is, the higher the priority that one receives),” Modi announced that earlier this month, the central government approved a major new initiative—the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana. He informed that ₹24,000 crore will be allocated for this scheme.

The prime minister emphasized that the focus of this initiative will be on districts that were left behind due to flawed policies of previous governments—areas with low agricultural output and where farmers’ incomes remain limited.

Modi said the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana will directly benefit millions of farmers in Uttar Pradesh as well.

“Our government is working with full strength to transform the lives of farmers, increase their income, and reduce the cost of cultivation, We stand firmly with farmers from seed to market,” he said , highlighting that to ensure water reaches the fields, irrigation schemes worth lakhs of crores of rupees are being implemented across the country.

He acknowledged that weather has always posed a major challenge for farmers—be it excessive rainfall, hailstorms, or frost. To protect farmers from such uncertainties, the government launched the PM Fasal Bima Yojana. He informed that under this scheme, farmers have received claim settlements amounting to over ₹1.75 lakh crore so far.

Affirming that the government is committed to ensuring farmers receive fair prices for their produce, the prime minister stated that record increases have been made in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops, including key staples like rice and wheat.

He expressed satisfaction at connecting with the farmers from across the country through videoconference.

Emphasising the government’s focus on increasing women’s participation in the agricultural economy, Modi highlighted the “Lakhpati Didi” campaign, with a target of creating three crore Lakhpati Didis across India. He said that listening to this figure the people of the SaPa (SP) will run away riding their cycles. Modi said that over 1.5 crore women have already achieved this milestone. He also mentioned that the government’s “Drone Didi” initiative has significantly boosted the income of lakhs of women.

He said, “Under the Jan Dhan Yojana, 55 crore bank accounts have been opened for the poor across the country”.

He said the scheme recently completed 10 years and as per regulations, bank accounts require fresh KYC verification after ten years. He added that to fulfill this requirement, a nationwide campaign has been launched from July 1, 2025.

He appealed to every individual who holds a Jan Dhan account to ensure they complete their KYC process without delay.

Modi shared that in recent days he had been observing images of Shiva devotees in Varanasi carrying Gangajal, especially on the first Monday of Sawan, when the pilgrims set out to perform the sacred Jalabhishek of Baba Vishwanath.

“I had a deep desire to visit Baba Vishwanath and Markandeya Mahadev during the holy month of Sawan,” he said.

However, he noted that his presence could cause inconvenience to Mahadev’s devotees or disrupt their darshan, hence he was offering his salutations to Lord Bholenath and Maa Ganga from here only.

Recalling his recent visit to the historic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple in Tamil Nadu, Modi noted that this temple was built by the renowned king Rajendra Chola, who had brought Gangajal from North India to symbolically unite the North and South.

He highlighted that a thousand years ago, through his devotion to Lord Shiva and commitment to Shaivite tradition, Rajendra Chola had proclaimed the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

He said that during his recent visit to Gangaikonda Cholapuram, he had carried Gangajal with him, and with the blessings of Maa Ganga, the puja was conducted in a deeply sacred atmosphere.

He stated that such eventful occasions ignite the spirit of unity in the country.