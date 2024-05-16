Modi is ‘Krishna’ of BJP, taking on ‘Kauravas’ in this ‘Mahabharat’: Yogi

letters@htlive.com Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hold a roadshow in support of the BJP candidate for Jhansi, Anurag Sharma for the Lok Sabha election, in Jhansi on Wednesday (ANI)

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath drew an interesting parallel between the current election and the Mahabharata, portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Krishna,’ who is guiding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against its opponents, whom he said resembled ‘Duryodhanas’ and ‘Dushasans’ (Kauravas).

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Addressing a series of rallies in Bundelkhand’s Mahoba, Jalaun, and Jhansi, Adityanath also pitched the BJP’s flagship ‘Har Ghar Nal’ project, which has begun to show results through functional tap water connections in Bundelkhand villages. “While the BJP government has brought water to your doorstep, previous governments kept you thirsty, and such people should not get your vote,” he said in his rallies.

“Ensure that the deposit of all those who deprived Bundelkhand of water is forfeited in this election,” he said, accusing the opposition Samajwadi Party of “creating mafias and dacoits” in the region.

He said that the BJP government would transform the region into a hub of opportunity, akin to Noida. He also targeted Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Kharge ji mentioned how polarisation was at play during the elections, and I wish to clarify to Kharge ji that this election is not about polarisation. Rather, it is a contest between ‘Rambhakts’ and ‘Ramdrohis’ (believers in Lord Ram and non-believers),” he said.

“On one side, there are those who have betrayed Lord Ram, targeted his devotees with gunfire, praised Pakistan, and betrayed the nation. Confronting these ‘Duryodhanas’ and ‘Dushasans’ of the Mahabharata era is Prime Minister Modi, who has assumed the role of Krishna, guiding the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said while addressing public meetings in Orai, Jalaun.

“Jalaun serves as the gateway to Bundelkhand. What was its condition a decade ago? The SP, BSP, and Congress had surrendered Bundelkhand to the mafia, depleting its resources and pushing the region towards chaos. Development was hindered, leading to youth migration, farmer suicides, and insecurity for daughters and businessmen,” he said.

Talking about development in Bundelkhand under BJP rule, he said, “In just ten years, our Bundelkhand Expressway has been connected with four-lane connectivity. The impact of the Har Ghar Jal scheme is evident on the ground. When the cannons from the Defence Corridor echo on our borders, it sends shivers down the spines of Pakistanis.”

“Today, our artisans receive global recognition for their craftsmanship. Plans are underway to establish industrial cities in Bundelkhand. Now, the youth of Bundelkhand will no longer need to seek opportunities elsewhere; instead, the world will come knocking for jobs. The transformation unfolding in Bundelkhand is attributed to the leadership of Modi,” he said.

“Under Modi’s governance, even if a firecracker goes off, Pakistan hastens to clarify that it’s not their doing. They understand that failing to clarify may prompt India’s brave soldiers to take decisive retaliatory action,” Yogi asserted.

“When certain Congress leaders issue warnings regarding Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities, I ask, are our atom bombs meant to be kept in a fridge. Our arsenal far surpasses that of Pakistan,” he said.

He pointed out the stark contrast in conditions between India and Pakistan, noting that India provides free ration to 80 crore impoverished citizens, while there’s a struggle for necessities like wheat in Pakistan. “Instead of singing praises of Pakistan and burdening India, why not go to Pakistan? Why tarnish India’s image by seeking assistance?” he questioned.

Highlighting the tangible changes, he noted the construction of highways, improved railway connectivity, and the establishment of a defence corridor. The weapons manufactured in Bundelkhand contribute significantly to India’s security, serving as an impregnable fortress. Today, the Bundelkhand Expressway stands as a symbol of the region’s development, with every product from Bundelkhand gaining recognition.

He emphasised that only two entities oppose the BJP: one who opposes Lord Ram and the other who praises Pakistan.

He remarked, “Those who love Pakistan should go there and plead with a begging bowl.”

The CM cautioned people against voting for those who have attacked devotees of Lord Ram, urging people not to become complicit in ‘sin.’