Suspect in murder case killed in police encounter in Kannauj district, accomplice injured

Suspect in murder case killed in police encounter in Kannauj district, accomplice injured

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 11, 2024 12:48 PM IST

The duo was involved in the loot of ornaments and cash worth ₹50 lakh held at a jewellery shop after killing a salesman in Gurusahaiganj market on January 5

A murder suspect was killed while his accomplice was injured in retaliatory firing in a police encounter early on Thursday morning in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district.

Ornaments of gold and silver as well as cash worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh were recovered from them (Representative file image)
Ornaments of gold and silver as well as cash worth 20 lakh were recovered from them (Representative file image)

UP Police director general (DG), Prashant Kumar said the two assailants had shot dead one Mohd Ayaz (32), who ran a jewellery shop near Samdhan town area of Kannuaj, and robbed gold and silver ornaments worth around 35 lakh while he was returning home after closing his shop on January 5 late evening.

He said gold and silver ornaments as well as cash worth 20 lakh were recovered from them.

The official said the deceased was identified as Izhar while the injured accused was identified as Talib.

He said the police team asked them to stop when the duo tried to flee during vehicle checking and opened fire in which two constables Aman Singh and Vinay Kumar were injured.

In retaliatory firing by police, both accused were wounded.

One of them succumbed before reaching the hospital while the other is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

