Need to devote more time to books than reels: Yogi

Expressing concern over the influence of smartphones and social media, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said reading books was a better option. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with former President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife, launch the Hindi edition of former President’s autobiography ‘Bharatiya Ganarajya Ki Vijay Gatha: Mera Jeevan, Mera Sangharsh’ (Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles) at Lok Bhavan, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

He made the remark at the launch of the Hindi edition of former President Ram Nath Kovind’s autobiography, ‘Bharatiya Ganarajya Ki Vijay Gatha: Mera Jeevan, Mera Sangharsh’ (Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles) in Lucknow.

He described Kovind’s life as an inspiring journey from deprivation and struggle to the country’s highest constitutional office.

Commenting on social media’s influence, Adityanath said, “People spend five to seven hours solely on smartphones and social media platforms. If they could save one or two hours and devote that time to reading books and reflection, it could benefit individuals much more.”

“Instead of making reels on social media to gain likes, young people should focus on living their real lives. Compared with the virtual popularity offered by social media, real-life experiences, knowledge, study and personality development are more beneficial,” he said.

The chief minister also said, “Ram Nath Kovind did not use deprivation as a shield, but turned it into a path toward progress and struggle. He charted his life through hard work, perseverance, and firm determination. His life is a source of inspiration for the nation’s youth and students.”

Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana, deputy chief ministers Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also addressed the event.

Adityanath further said, “Ram Nath Kovind’s visits always hold special significance for the people of the state. The occasion is also important because the Hindi translation of the autobiography, which was earlier released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has now been released in Lucknow. Ram Nath Kovind’s autobiography tells the story of an Indian who did not allow the difficulties of life to become obstacles to progress.”

“Ram Nath Kovind’s journey teaches us that greatness does not come merely from progressing under favorable circumstances, but is achieved through the courage to confront adversity. The houses were mud-built, but the resolve was firm. This determination marked the beginning of his journey. When circumstances are favourable, one should move forward on the path of public welfare and development. However, in adverse circumstances, one should have the courage to face them rather than retreat from the struggle,” he said.