No plan to privatise any other discom, says UPPCL chairman

LUCKNOW UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) chairman Ashish Kumar Goel on Tuesday clarified that there were no plans for private participation-based reforms in Madhyanchal, Paschimanchal or Kesco discoms, contrary to rumours. The corporation had earlier proposed restructuring its power network by splitting the Purvanchal (Varanasi) discom (distribution company) into three entities and the Dakshinanchal (Agra) discom into two. (Pic for representation)

During a review meeting here, Goel reiterated that reforms were necessary to improve the financial health of the state’s power sector without compromising employee interests.

Addressing managing directors and other officials via video conferencing, the chairman emphasised that reforms were essential due to the sector’s dire financial state. He assured that there would be no layoffs, salary cuts, or reduction in retirement benefits, citing the protection provided under Section 133 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

Goel also dispelled concerns regarding the privatisation of transmission and generation corporations. He urged employees to disregard misinformation, stating that reforms would ensure better returns and profits for generation and transmission corporations.