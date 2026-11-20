For nearly a third of the sitting MLAs in Uttar Pradesh, the road to the 2027 Assembly elections could turn decidedly bumpy. If the 2024 Lok Sabha results are any indication of how political parties assess the electoral worth of their legislators, around 125-128 of the 403 MLAs in the outgoing 18th Assembly could find themselves in the firing line when tickets are distributed for the next Assembly polls. UP Vidhan Sabha (File photo)

These legislators failed to deliver a lead for their respective parties in the Assembly segments they represent during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections; this electoral setback could weigh heavily on their prospects of renomination. The list of those under scrutiny could stretch further. Even among MLAs whose segments returned a lead for their party, a wafer-thin margin may offer little reassurance to party leaderships looking for candidates capable of delivering a convincing electoral advantage in 2027.

The stakes are considerable. In Uttar Pradesh, where 80 Lok Sabha seats are spread across 403 Assembly constituencies, sitting MLAs are expected to serve as the principal electoral anchors for their party’s candidates in their respective segments. Their ability, or failure, to deliver a lead in the parliamentary elections therefore offers political leaderships a useful measure of their local influence, organisational grip and electoral viability.

A constituency-wise analysis of the 2024 results shows that BJP candidates secured leads in around 156 Assembly segments but trailed in nearly 99. Among those who failed to deliver a lead were several BJP MLAs, including ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), by comparison, secured leads in 100 Assembly segments and failed to lead in only 11. The Congress-SP alliance together led in more than 220 constituencies, while the BJP won 33 of the state’s 80 Lok Sabha seats.

The SP won 37 Lok Sabha seats and the Congress six, taking the alliance’s tally to 43. The BJP’s allies, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Apna Dal (S), won two and one seats, respectively. Chandrashekhar of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) won Nagina in Bijnor, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) failed to open its account.

The failure to secure leads was not confined to the BJP. Lok Sabha candidates also trailed in constituencies represented by six Apna Dal (S) MLAs, six Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLAs, three NISHAD Party MLAs and two RLD MLAs.

The BSP candidate failed to secure a lead in Rasara, its only represented Assembly constituency in the outgoing House, in the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat. The seat was represented by Uma Shankar Singh, the BSP’s sole MLA, who died on August 5.

The SP secured leads in both Assembly constituencies represented by Jansatta Dal Loktantrik MLAs, despite the party’s chief and former minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh declaring that his outfit would not support any party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has two MLAs, from Rampur Khas in Pratapgarh and Pharenda in Maharajganj. The SP candidate secured a lead in Rampur Khas and won the Pratapgarh Lok Sabha seat. In Pharenda, Congress MLA and party candidate Virendra Chaudhary led in his Assembly segment but lost the Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat to BJP’s Pankaj Chaudhary.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the BJP won 255 of the 403 seats and the SP 111. The SP’s strength has since fallen to 101 following subsequent developments, including by-elections. Three of its MLAs, including Yogi government minister Manoj Kumar Pandey, have been declared unattached in the Assembly.

Among the BJP’s allies, Apna Dal (S) won 12 seats in 2022 and now has 13 MLAs. The RLD, which contested the polls with the SP before switching to the BJP, won eight seats and currently has nine MLAs. The NISHAD Party, which contested in alliance with the BJP, won six seats and now has five. The SBSP, which fought the 2022 elections with the SP, later joined the BJP.

The Congress won two seats in 2022, while the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik and BSP won two and one, respectively.