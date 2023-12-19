Only 202 of listed 727 hospitals in Lucknow have fire NoC: Data

LUCKNOW Even after a massive blaze at Levana Suites that claimed four lives on September 5, 2022, compliance of fire safety norms in many city hospitals remains a cause of concern with majority of them still functioning sans NoC from the fire department. Rescue operations carried out at SGPGI in Lucknow on Monday after a fire broke out in the OT complex. (HT Photo)

Out of 727 hospitals in Lucknow listed for fire audits after that incident, only 202 have been issued no-objection certificate (NoC) by the fire department, as per data accessed by HT. These figures ring alarm bells, especially after the SGPGI fire incident that claimed lives of two patients, including an infant, on Monday.

According to the fire department, the safety audit of city hospitals was to be conducted after the Levana Suites incident at Madan Mohan Malviya Marg in 2022. In a report filed in an affidavit by Lucknow CMO, 727 hospitals were listed for fire safety audit.

Chief fire officer (Lucknow) Mangesh Kumar said this affidavit was filed during the Levana incident. “Out of 727 hospitals listed by the CMO, we have issued NoCs to only 202 hospitals, including private and government hospitals,” he said, adding that NoCs of 525 are pending.

“These hospitals have never approached the fire department even over one year after the Levana fire incident. But we are not saying that 525 are unsafe,” he said.

One of the fire station officers in Lucknow said, “If records of the fire department are to be believed, most of the government hospitals lack fire safety equipment. Records further suggest that not a single government hospital has procured NoC from the fire department.”

“Conducting their audit is challenging because many of them are autonomous bodies,” added the official.

Due to lack of proper standard operating procedures (SOPs) in UP Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022, the department is unable to take action against establishments violating fire safety norms. “The Act was implemented in December last year, but due to lack of any proper SOPs, we’re unable to take any action against anyone violating norms,” said Lucknow CFO Mangesh Kumar.

ELECTRICAL AUDIT DRIVE FROM TODAY

Lucknow CFO Mangesh Kumar said a seven-day-long electrical audit drive will be conducted across UP from Wednesday. The move comes a day after the fire at SGPGI in Lucknow claimed two lives.

At a high level meeting on Tuesday, DIG (fire) Jugal Kishore asked all CFOs to undertake a statewide electrical audit drive in their respective areas from December 20 to 27.