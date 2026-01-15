PCS, ACF prelim results 2026: HC seeks response from Uttar Pradesh govt, UPPSC within a week

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has provided the Uttar Pradesh government and the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) a week’s time to submit their short counter affidavit ( reply) to a petition challenging the results of the PCS (Combined state/upper subordinate services) preliminary examination, 2025, and the assistant conservator of forests( ACF) preliminary examination 2025. The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the petitioners took the PCS preliminary exam in 2025 under the OBC category and got marks higher than the cut-off fixed for the general category candidates. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Justice Manish Mathur passed the order on January 13 on a petition filed by Abhishek Kumar Yadav and 14 other aspirants through their counsel KK Pal. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court directed to list the case on January 22, 2026 for the next hearing.

According to the Reservation Act and Migration Rules, if a candidate from a reserved category scores the same or more marks than the general cut-off, without using any special benefits, they should be placed in the general category, the petitioners’ counsel said.

But the petitioners’ counsel claimed that these rules were not followed and that the candidates were not allowed to appear in the main examination by the UPPSC.

After hearing the petitioners’ counsel, the state counsel and the counsel for UPPSC, the court directed the state government and the UPPSC counsel to submit their counter-affidavits (replies) within a week.