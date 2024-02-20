PM inquires about int’l film city project

Set up at the exhibition area in the Groundbreaking Ceremony venue, the pavilion of the upcoming international film city in Uttar Pradesh caught Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention on Monday. The pavilion of the upcoming international film city in Uttar Pradesh caught Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention on Monday (Sourced)

Modi said he was hopeful that the film city would surpass global standards as filmmaker Boney Kapoor apprised him about the project coming up in an area owned by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Kapoor, who’s executing the project in collaboration with Bhutani Group, told the PM that he planned the project after carrying out a comprehensive study of film cities worldwide.

He added that the film city in Uttar Pradesh would become a one-stop solution for filmmakers at home and across the globe.

“We have tried to show features of the film city at the stall. There, we are planning to establish permanent sets, including a theme park, amusement park, studios, a golf club, and major temples,” said Rajeev Arora, the general manager of Kapoor’s firm.

“Visitors to our stall have the opportunity to have a glimpse of what the sets will look like,” added Kapoor.

With the capacity to accommodate over 30 film productions at a time, the actual infrastructure will feature versatile shooting floors of varying dimensions, complemented by an array of in-house equipment such as lighting and cameras, officials said.