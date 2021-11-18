PM Modi to attend 56th DGP Conference in Lucknow on Nov 20-21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 56th Conference of Director Generals of Police (DGP) and Inspector Generals of Police (IGP) at Police Headquarters, Lucknow on November 20 and 21, said a press release from Press Information Bureau.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the conference on Friday evening. About 250 officers in the rank of DGP and IGP from all states, union territories and central government will take part in the meet organised by the Intelligence Bureau.

The release said the conference will be held in hybrid format. It said the DGP of states/UTs and Heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations will attend the conference physically at the venue in Lucknow while the remaining invitees will participate virtually from 37 different locations at IB/SIB Headquarters.

The conference will discuss a wide range of issues including cyber crime, data governance, counter terrorism challenges, left wing extremism, emerging trends in narcotics trafficking, prison reforms among others.

Since 2014, the Prime Minister has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference. Unlike the symbolic presence earlier, he makes it a point to attend all sessions of the conference and encourages free and informal discussions that provide an opportunity to top police officials to directly brief the Prime Minister on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country.

As per the vision of the Prime Minister, since 2014, the annual conferences, which used to be customarily organised in Delhi, have been organised outside Delhi with an exception of the year 2020 when the conference was held virtually.