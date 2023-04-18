West U.P. may have it cooler today, East U.P. tomorrow: Met

The Met department predicted possible light rain in West UP districts of Agra, Bijnor, Shamli and Saharanpur and in east UP districts like Bahraich and Lakhimpur in the next 24 hours, on Tuesday. As a result, temperature may drop in West UP from Wednesday and in East UP from Thursday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in most cities of Uttar Pradesh remained over 40 degrees Celsius.

Prayagraj and Hamirpur district were the hottest in the state at 44.2 degrees Celsius. Jhansi and Fursatganj braved 43.6, Sultanpur 43.5, Agra 43.4 degrees Celsius, Kanpur and Basti 43, Gorakhpur 42.6 and Varanasi 42.5 degrees Celsius.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 41.3 and 24.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Both were nearly 3 degrees above normal,” said Lucknow Met in-charge, Mohd Danish.

In the wake of rising temperatures, all public and private schools in Varanasi will function from 7 am to 11.30 am until further orders, according to an ANI tweet. Likewise, in Prayagraj, timings of all government and private schools up to Class 8 have been curtailed and will remain operational from 7 am to noon, said Praveen Kumar Tiwari, basic shiksha adhikari, Prayagraj.

In Kanpur too, BSA Surjit Singh ordered all government and private schools up to Class 8 in the district to remain functional only between 7.30 am and 12.30 pm.

Heat wave conditions are considered when the maximum temperature is over 40°C in the plains; over 37°C over coastal areas and over 30°C in hilly regions and the deviation from normal is between 4.5 and 6.4°C above the average maximum. If these conditions persist for two consecutive days, a heat wave is declared on the second day, a Met official said.

At particular risk during severe heat are vulnerable people, including infants, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases.

The IMD has recommended various preventive measures such as drinking sufficient water (even if not thirsty), drinking ORS (oral rehydration solutions or electrolyte replenishments) or similar homemade drinks to stay hydrated.