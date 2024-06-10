 Prayagraj sizzles @45.9 degrees, hottest Indian city for 2nd day - Hindustan Times
Prayagraj sizzles @45.9 degrees, hottest Indian city for 2nd day

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 10, 2024 05:50 AM IST

Prayagraj hits 45.9°C, hottest city in India for 2nd day. Heatwave warning in UP. Kanpur, Varanasi, Jhansi also sweltering. Lucknow to reach 43°C.

For the second consecutive day, Prayagraj remained the hottest city in India with mercury soaring to 45.9 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal. On Saturday the maximum temperature was 45.2 degrees.

Temperatures in Prayagraj were 5 degrees above normal on Sunday (Anil Kumar Maurya)
It was for the ninth consecutive day that Uttar Pradesh cities, particularly from West UP, recorded their hottest days in the country. The weather forecast for the state was dry conditions with the IMD issuing a warning for heatwave (Loo) conditions at isolated places over West and East UP.

The maximum temperatures remained in the range of 42-45°C in many parts of Uttar Pradesh. The temperatures were over normal by 2-4 degrees in these areas. Heatwave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The day temperatures at Kanpur IAF and Varanasi (airport) rose to 44.6 degrees; Jhansi experienced 44.4, Varanasi BHU 44.3, Hamirpur 44.2, Agra 44 degrees.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the state capital were 43 and 28.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The forecast for Lucknow was clear sky with maximum and minimum temperatures of 43 and 29 degrees, respectively.

