Moon Mission mural at Sangam city intersection soon

PRAYAGRAJ: A busy crossing in the heart of the Sangam city will soon depict India’s successful Chandrayaan-3 launch. Mural at an intersection in Prayagraj put up before Kumbh-2019. (HT file photo)

To commemorate the country’s Moon Mission, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has decided to dedicate a specially made mural to it, as per district officials.

The mural would come up before the start of the mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025 that is expected to attract up to 40 crore visitors, including pilgrims and tourists, to the city.

A presentation of this mural was prepared by the PDA officials on July 14 and shown to attendees of the recently held meeting of Mahakumbh-2025 stakeholders held at the Allahabad medical Association auditorium, shared the officials.

The objective was to remind all visitors arriving in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh-2025 about the success of Indian scientists in space exploration, they added.

PDA chief engineer Neeraj Kumar Gupta said that before Mahakumbh-2025, murals would come up at all the busy intersections of the district as part of the mega beautification initiative. “This work has to be undertaken by the PDA. So, we have decided to also have a special mural dedicated to the success of Chandrayaan-3 launch and the aspirations of the countrymen that it carries with it, at one of the crossings that would serve as a vibrant and colourful reminder of the mission that was launched 17 months before the start of Mahakumbh-2025,” he added.

Murals are to come up at 34 intersections before the start of Mahakumbh-2025. As the theme of the mural for each of the intersection is finalised, the exact crossing on which the mural of Chandrayaan-3 would come up will also be decided.

Soon a meeting of the officers concerned would be convened, he said.

The city intersections of the district were beautified with mural artworks even during the run-up to Kumbh-2019. Artistic creations were installed at crossings and prominent places and murals were painted on walls near the intersections.