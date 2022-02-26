Prayers go up in mosques, churches for peace in Ukraine
City mosques held special prayer sessions on Friday for peace in Ukraine, while city churches have appealed to people to keep Ukraine, its citizens and those stranded there, in their prayers.
The Catholic church has asked believers to dedicate Ash Wednesday (the beginning of the Lenten season of 40 days, falling this year on March 2), to pray for peace in Ukraine.
Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Imam Eidgah, said that during Friday prayers, a special prayer session was organised for peace in Ukraine. “Ukraine is under attack. We strongly oppose the attack and pray for peace in that country and for the stranded people,” said Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali. On the day, hundreds of people took part in the special prayer session and prayed for peace in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Pope Francis has urged Catholics the world over to keep Ukraine and its people in their prayers when they fast and pray on Ash Wednesday.
In a letter sent to bishops the world over, the Supreme Pontiff appealed “to everyone, believers and non-believers alike…to make next 2 March, Ash Wednesday, a Day of Fasting for Peace. I encourage believers in a special way to dedicate themselves intensely to prayer and fasting on that day.”
The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Lucknow, Rt Rev Gerald John Mathias, forwarded the letter to the parish priests of the Lucknow Diocese, advising them to communicate to their parishioners to respond to the appeal of the Holy See.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.