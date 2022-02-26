Prayers go up in mosques, churches for peace in Ukraine

City mosques held special prayer sessions on Friday for peace in Ukraine, while city churches have appealed to people to keep Ukraine, its citizens and those stranded there, in their prayers.

The Catholic church has asked believers to dedicate Ash Wednesday (the beginning of the Lenten season of 40 days, falling this year on March 2), to pray for peace in Ukraine.

Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Imam Eidgah, said that during Friday prayers, a special prayer session was organised for peace in Ukraine. “Ukraine is under attack. We strongly oppose the attack and pray for peace in that country and for the stranded people,” said Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali. On the day, hundreds of people took part in the special prayer session and prayed for peace in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis has urged Catholics the world over to keep Ukraine and its people in their prayers when they fast and pray on Ash Wednesday.

In a letter sent to bishops the world over, the Supreme Pontiff appealed “to everyone, believers and non-believers alike…to make next 2 March, Ash Wednesday, a Day of Fasting for Peace. I encourage believers in a special way to dedicate themselves intensely to prayer and fasting on that day.”

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Lucknow, Rt Rev Gerald John Mathias, forwarded the letter to the parish priests of the Lucknow Diocese, advising them to communicate to their parishioners to respond to the appeal of the Holy See.