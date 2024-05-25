Prime suspect in Shahjahanpur nurse murder case found hanging

LUCKNOW: Two days after a 24-year-old nurse’s murder in Shahjahanpur, the prime suspect was found hanging from a tree near his village under Pooranpur police station limits of Pilibhit on Saturday morning, said senior police officials. The police recovered a mobile phone with a recorded video in which the suspect confessed to the crime and stated he was ending his life out of guilt. The inspector said Shubham ended his life fearing arrest and legal action, as well as feeling guilty about killing the nurse. (Sourced)

The strangled body of a Pilibhit nurse, who worked in a private hospital in Shahjahanpur, was found in the bathroom of a hotel room in Shahjahanpur on Thursday evening. The prime suspect was her longtime boyfriend, Shubham Shukla, also a resident of Pilibhit.

Police said that Shubham checked into the hotel with the nurse and left after spending some time there. Shubham, married with a four-month-old child, had continued his relationship with the nurse, who was pressuring him to marry her.

Inspector in-charge of Pooranpur police station, Sanjiv Kumar Shukla, informed that Shubham Shukla’s body was found hanging from a tree around 500 metres from his house in Pilibhit. He said the investigation revealed that Shubham visited his house after murdering the nurse but soon left, suspecting that the police would come searching for him.

The inspector said Shubham ended his life fearing arrest and legal action, as well as feeling guilty about killing the nurse.

Earlier, the nurse’s father had lodged an FIR for gang rape and murder under IPC sections 376-D and 302 against Shubham Shukla, the hotel owner, and other unidentified people at the Shahjahanpur police station on Friday late night.