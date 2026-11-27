A woman from Sitapur has accused the branch manager of a private bank’s Jankipuram branch and the head of its loan centre of fraudulently securing a ₹3.50-crore loan in the name of her deceased brother’s firm, using forged signatures and fabricated documents. After approaching the court over the alleged police inaction a case was registered at Madiyaon police station. (FOR REPRESENTATION) more

Madiyaon SHO, Alok Rao said, documents had been sought from both the bank and the complainant, and an investigation was underway.

In her complaint at Madiyaon police station, Sanskruti Gupta, a resident of Sector F, Jankipuram, alleged that her brother Priyan Gupta, who ran the agency, died of a heart attack in Singapore on June 11, 2025. In June, a bank employee informed the family about an outstanding loan of ₹3.50 crore, claiming that Sanskruti, her sister Priya Gupta, their uncles Sanjeev, Rakesh and Santosh Kumar Gupta, and their mother Lakshmi Gupta were guarantors. Their joint family property had allegedly been mortgaged against the loan.

Sanskruti claimed that no family member had taken the loan. She alleged that when she visited the bank’s Jankipuram branch on June 5 to seek documents, an employee refused to provide them and pressured her to sign pre-prepared papers. She also accused him of misbehaviour and threatening to sell the family property at a throwaway price.

Following a complaint through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS), the bank provided documents which she alleged were fabricated. After approaching the court over the alleged police inaction a case was registered at Madiyaon police station.