Probe into purchase of corona test kits, recruitment of docs at KGMU

LUCKNOW The UP lokayukta initiated a probe into alleged anomalies in the recruitment of doctors in the plastic surgery department of KGMU and purchase of corona testing kits and RT-PCR kits by the medical university and sought a reply from authorities on these issues.

A social activist, Srikant Singh, had a lodged complaint with the Lokayukta highlighting these issues. The lokayukta took cognizance of the allegations and an inquiry has been initiated into the matter.

A notice was sent by the lokayukta to KGMU vice-chancellor Dr Bipin Puri on August 6. However, the V-C said, “The issue has been appropriately addressed.”

Allegations are levelled against the KGMU regarding purchase of corona testing kits. It is alleged that kits were purchased from the market at a higher rate. When the matter came to light, officials cancelled the tender on June 8. The kits were purchased at the rate of ₹35.40 paise while the UP Medical Supplies Corporation bought these at ₹8.97 or less.

Similarly, RT-PCR testing kits were purchased at the rate of ₹50.40 while the same kits were purchased at ₹23 in Gujarat and ₹28 in Jharkhand.

The recruitment of doctors at KGMU’s plastic surgery department is also being probed. The complainant alleged that the MCH candidate with the highest degree in plastic surgery was not selected for the post. While MBBS, DNB doctor from a private college in Nepal was appointed.