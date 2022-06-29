RACE for making UP free of single-use-plastic begins
To make Uttar Pradesh free of ‘single-use-plastic’ (SUP) the forest department will launch a five-day special drive from Wednesday.
“RACE is the campaign and it stands for – reduction in plastic usage, awareness among masses, circular solution to disposal and engagement of one and all,” said Arun Kumar Saxena, forest minister while addressing a press conference after launching the logo of the campaign on Tuesday.
On the first day, a plog-run will be held at Gomti Riverfront. This run will be coordinated by Ripu Daman Bevli, also called the plogman of India. The campaign will also identify plastic-free zones in the state and a special campaign will be run at ghats.
“We intend to collect maximum plastic waste during the campaign also and ensure that it goes to its final destination for proper disposal,” said Manoj Singh, additional chief secretary, forest department.
In a bid to phase out single-use plastic items by 2022, the Centre has announced that India will ban the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of identified single-use plastic items with low utility and high littering potential from July 1.
The list of banned single-use plastic items include - earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron.
“Plastic can harm the body in multiple ways. It can enter with food as trace material or can damage our organs if we burn it at public places. Hence the best way is to shun its usage,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
“Change in behaviour is difficult but gradually we can make it happen. Compostable carry bags too are available but a little costlier than plastic bags. We just need to change our habit to cut plastic usage,” said Ashish Tiwari, secretary, forest department.
“Plastic takes up to 500 years to get decomposed and during the process much of it enters our body via food we take. It is better that we change our habits and use cloth bags,” said the minister.
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
Telangana health minister lauds PGIMER’s healthcare practices
Telengana's health minister Thanneeru Harish Rao on Wednesday commended Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research as a “centre of excellence” during his visit to the institute. He conducted a meeting with senior officials of the institute, including director Vivek Lal, dean (academics) GD Puri, deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan among others. The minister was accompanied by Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, director Dr K Manohar and Neetu Prasad.
