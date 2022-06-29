RACE for making UP free of single-use-plastic begins

To make Uttar Pradesh free of ‘single-use-plastic’ (SUP) the forest department will launch a five-day special drive from Wednesday.

“RACE is the campaign and it stands for – reduction in plastic usage, awareness among masses, circular solution to disposal and engagement of one and all,” said Arun Kumar Saxena, forest minister while addressing a press conference after launching the logo of the campaign on Tuesday.

On the first day, a plog-run will be held at Gomti Riverfront. This run will be coordinated by Ripu Daman Bevli, also called the plogman of India. The campaign will also identify plastic-free zones in the state and a special campaign will be run at ghats.

“We intend to collect maximum plastic waste during the campaign also and ensure that it goes to its final destination for proper disposal,” said Manoj Singh, additional chief secretary, forest department.

In a bid to phase out single-use plastic items by 2022, the Centre has announced that India will ban the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of identified single-use plastic items with low utility and high littering potential from July 1.

The list of banned single-use plastic items include - earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron.

“Plastic can harm the body in multiple ways. It can enter with food as trace material or can damage our organs if we burn it at public places. Hence the best way is to shun its usage,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

“Change in behaviour is difficult but gradually we can make it happen. Compostable carry bags too are available but a little costlier than plastic bags. We just need to change our habit to cut plastic usage,” said Ashish Tiwari, secretary, forest department.

“Plastic takes up to 500 years to get decomposed and during the process much of it enters our body via food we take. It is better that we change our habits and use cloth bags,” said the minister.